New Chelsea signing Caleb Wiley will spend the season on loan at French team Strasbourg, the two clubs said Monday.
Chelsea signed the 19-year-old American left-back from Atlanta United last month, and he then played for the U.S. at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He will now join up with the club that is being coached by Liam Rosenior.
“We look forward to supporting his development throughout the season,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Wiley, who was born and raised in Atlanta, signed a six-year contract with Chelsea after joining for a fee in the region of $11 million.
