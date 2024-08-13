MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Brentford signs forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool

Carvalho spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and then Hull, where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 08:46 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Liverpool’s Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho (R) during the pre-season club friendly football match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC.
Liverpool’s Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho (R) during the pre-season club friendly football match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: AFP
Premier League club Brentford has completed the signing of forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on a five-year contract.

British media reported that the deal was worth up to 27.5 million pounds ($35 million).

“Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities. He can play in all of the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. His best position is probably as a No. 10 or coming in from the left,” Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website. “Offensively, he has great abilities on the ball: he can go past players, slide a pass, create chances and get on the end of chances. He’s a type of player that we don’t have many of in the squad so he will add that something extra for us.”

Carvalho spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and then Hull, where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances.

Also Monday, AC Milan completed the signing of defender Emerson Royal from Tottenham.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A club, with the option of a further 12 months.

Emerson scored four goals in 101 appearances for Spurs after joining from Barcelona in 2021.

