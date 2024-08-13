MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi to miss Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match at Columbus

Messi remains sidelined after suffering a right ankle injury a month ago in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 09:02 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Inter Miami looks on during a match.
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Inter Miami looks on during a match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Inter Miami looks on during a match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentine star Lionel Messi was ruled out on Monday by Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino for the defending champions’ Leagues Cup knockout match on Tuesday at reigning MLS champion Columbus.

Messi remains sidelined after suffering a right ankle injury a month ago in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Messi has not yet trained with his Miami teammates since escaping a walking boot.

The Leagues Cup is a tournament with MLS and Liga MX Mexican clubs, with Messi helping lift Miami to last year’s inaugural title.

ALSO READ | Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028

The showdown match between the Columbus Crew, last year’s MLS kings, and Miami, this year’s top overall team in the league table, is among eight matches on Monday and Tuesday that will decide quarter-final pairings on Friday and Saturday.

The round of 16 opens Monday with the Seattle Sounders playing host to Mexico’s Pumas. Seattle defeated the Pumas in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final.

Other knockout matches on Tuesday include Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Cruz Azul against Mazatlan, Tigres against New York City, Toluca at Colorado, Club America at St. Louis and San Jose at Los Angeles FC.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

Leagues Cup /

Copa America /

Argentina /

Colombia /

MLS /

Liga MX /

CONCACAF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi to miss Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match at Columbus
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Brentford signs forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool
    AP
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal LIVE: Court of arbitration for sport to deliver final verdict on silver today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jessica Pegula beats Amanda Anisimova to claim second straight Canadian Open in Toronto
    AP
  5. Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi to miss Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match at Columbus
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Brentford signs forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool
    AP
  3. Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter Milan deal until 2029
    AFP
  5. Angel City signs former Man United captain Katie Zelem
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi to miss Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match at Columbus
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Brentford signs forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool
    AP
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal LIVE: Court of arbitration for sport to deliver final verdict on silver today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jessica Pegula beats Amanda Anisimova to claim second straight Canadian Open in Toronto
    AP
  5. Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment