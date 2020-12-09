Football Football Qatar to participate in European qualifying for 2022 World Cup Qatar will be included as a guest team in European World Cup qualifying Group A as part of its preparation for hosting the 2022 tournament, UEFA said. Reuters Manchester 09 December, 2020 10:49 IST As host, Qatar qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup and therefore have to rely on friendly games to get ready for the finals. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 09 December, 2020 10:49 IST Qatar will be included as a guest team in European World Cup qualifying Group A as part of its preparation for hosting the 2022 tournament, UEFA said on Tuesday.As host, Qatar qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup and therefore have to rely on friendly games to get ready for the finals.The Gulf nation has been placed as a 'shadow' team in Group A, one of the five-team groups in UEFA's qualification process, and will play friendly games against whichever team has a free date on a given matchday.READ: Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to QatarGroup A includes Portugal, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Ireland. The venue for Qatar's 'home' fixtures has not been confirmed but they will play games in Europe.The Qatar games will not count in any way towards the qualification process and would be categorised as friendly matches.The move mirrors the approach taken by France for the 2016 European Championship that they hosted. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos