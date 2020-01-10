Football Football Raheem Sterling racist abuse: Fan gets five-year ban A Manchester City fan was banned from football matches for five years after he pleaded guilty to racially abusing England forward Raheem Sterling. Reuters 10 January, 2020 23:58 IST The fan made a racist comment towards Raheem Sterling as he celebrated scoring a goal in a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018. - Getty Images Reuters 10 January, 2020 23:58 IST A Manchester City fan was banned from football matches for five years by Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to racially abusing England forward Raheem Sterling.Ian Baldry, 58, made a racist remark after Man City forward Sterling scored against Bournemouth in a Premier League match in Dec. 2018, a previous hearing at the court was told.READ | Mario Balotelli racism: Hellas Verona fan gets five-year banBaldry, who told the court he has since regretted using the language, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.Sterling did not hear the comment at the time, although it was heard by a number of supporters, the court was told. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos