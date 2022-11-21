Football

Rangers sacks manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers’ results and performances over recent months haven’t met the expectations of the club, leading to its decision to part with Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Reuters
21 November, 2022 16:44 IST
21 November, 2022 16:44 IST
Under Van Bronckhorst, Rangers club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 12 years but crashed out following the group stage with six defeats.

Under Van Bronckhorst, Rangers club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 12 years but crashed out following the group stage with six defeats. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rangers’ results and performances over recent months haven’t met the expectations of the club, leading to its decision to part with Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers has sacked Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with the second-placed team nine points behind bitter rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the club announced on Monday.

The 47-year-old replaced Liverpool great Steven Gerrard just over a year ago and guided the team to the UEFA Europa League final last season, which it lost to Eintracht Frankfurt. He also helped it win the Scottish Cup. Under Van Bronckhorst, himself a former Rangers player, the club also sealed its first Champions League qualification in 12 years but crashed out following the group stage with six defeats.

ALSO READ - Ronaldo: Row with United ‘won’t shake’ Portugal’s FIFA World Cup campaign

It was the first Scottish side to lose all its group games and returned the worst goal difference of any team in the three decades of Champions League group competition. “Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager,” Rangers said in a statement. “The search for the new manager is now underway.”

Rangers has 33 points from 15 games in the Scottish top-flight this season.

Van Bronckhorst made more than 100 appearances for the Netherlands and had a short stint with Rangers during a playing career that also took him to Arsenal and Barcelona. He switched to coaching after hanging up his boots in 2010 and cut his teeth in management at Dutch club Feyenoord with whom he won the Eredivisie title in 2016-17 and the KNVB Cup twice.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Watch: Who will make it to England’s playing XI for World Cup game against Iran? Predictions, form, stats

Watch: FIFA World Cup Day 1: Jungkook, Morgan Freeman shine; Ecuador thrashes Qatar despite VAR drama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us