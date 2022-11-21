News

Ronaldo: Row with Manchester United ‘won’t shake’ Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign

In his interview, Ronaldo had said he felt “betrayed by the club” and stated he had “no respect” for Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, adding he felt he was being forced out of the club.

AFP
Doha 21 November, 2022 13:10 IST
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session as coach Fernando Santos looks on at Shahaniya Sports Club in Al Samriya, Doha, on November 20, 2022.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session as coach Fernando Santos looks on at Shahaniya Sports Club in Al Samriya, Doha, on November 20, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo said Monday that his row with Manchester United would not have an adverse effect on the Portugal team at the World Cup.

“I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team,” Ronaldo told a press conference at the Portugal camp.

Qatar World Cup, Day 2 live

Portugal will kick off its Qatar Word Cup campaign on November 24 against Ghana.

Manchester United wants the matter dealt with quickly to avoid it spilling over into the second half of the season.

In his interview, Ronaldo had said he felt “betrayed by the club” and stated he had “no respect” for manager Erik Ten Hag, adding he felt he was being forced out of the club.

United responded on Friday with a statement to say they have “initiated appropriate steps” in response.

