FIFA World Cup, Day 2 live: England, Netherlands and the USA in action, Qatar 2022 updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s Day 2 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with three matches awaiting us.

DAY 2: Qatar 2022 UPDATES

FIFA World Cup, Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador team guide, preview

This is an intriguing group with the European power­house, the Netherlands looking certain to sail into the knockouts. The Dutch are back after missing out the 2018 edition in Russia and would try to make their presence count this time.

Despite the legacy of being one of the most talented and ingenious teams in world football, the Dutch have so long flattered to deceive with three final appearances, but are yet to win the crown. With Louis van Gaal returning to the helm once more, the Dutch fans will be hoping that the celebrated manager will break the jinx this time.

The second spot from the group is likely to see an intense duel. The tournament will be a first for the host nation Qatar. Much like hosting the World Cup, the Asian champion can be expected to spring a surprise in reaching the knockout stages from the group where it needs to get the better of the much higher­-ranked sides like the Netherlands and Senegal.

Qatar’s opener against Ecuador will be the first big test of its true strength. The South American qualifier impressed everyone with its performance where it tallied the highest ever goal figures (27) to complete its qualification campaign.

Qatar needs to get its act together if it does not wish to be clubbed with South Africa as the second host to be eliminated in the group stage.

DAY 1 MATCH REPORT: QATAR vs ECUADOR

FIFA World Cup, Group B: England, USA, Wales, Iran team guide, preview

This is a strong group with all four teams ranked in the top 20, which will make it one of the most tightly­-contested groups. England will be the favourite to make the knockouts followed by the USA with Wales — Gareth Bale in particular — and Iran looking to spring a surprise.

While four strong teams are grouped together, it’s more likely the teams will adopt a tournament-­style pragmatic football and not go gung-­ho in attack. And the teams have coaches in Gareth Southgate (England), Gregg Berhalter (USA) and Carlos Queiroz (Iran), who focus on minimising turnover in possession or minimising spaces to get in behind. Wales’ Rob Page is a relative newcomer to the international stage.

There have been several calls made to FIFA asking for the suspension of Iran, due to the country’s refusal to allow women to stadiums, but they will be lining up against England for the first time as they get the ball rolling on November 21.

