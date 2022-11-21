News

FIFA to fans: Keep shirts on; say no to political messages, vuvuzelas at Qatar World Cup

FIFA says fans “must not remove items of clothing and reveal intimate body parts”. However, it added that “body tattoos and body paint do not constitute clothing.”

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 10:50 IST
FIL PHOTO: Fans hold a replica of the world cup before the start of a Group D match between Costa Rica and England at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 24, 2014.  | Photo Credit: AFP

FIFA, in a document published on Sunday, disallowed fans from going shirtless, carrying Vuvuzelas and alcohol to the eight stadiums of the World Cup in Qatar. This applies to all 64 matches.

Here are the FIFA rules that fans must adhere to at Qatar World Cup:

Going shirtless not allowed

Say no to alcohol

FIFA and Qatar government have already banned sales of beers around the eight World Cup stadiums. Now, in its code of conduct, FIFA says, fans, while watching matches, must not “be visibly under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or any narcotic substance”.

Alcohol will only be available in the corporate boxes of the stadiums and fan zones.

Banned: Bottles to political messages

FIFA banned fans from carrying “bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other form of closed or capped receptacle that may be thrown or cause injury”.

Fans are also not allowed to carry food unless it is for babies or a medical requirement. Fans will be able to avail food and soft drinks from the kiosks on the ground floor of the stadiums.

FIFA also stressed that any materials carrying “political, offensive and discriminatory” messages are banned from the venues.

Fans are also not allowed to carry large bags to the stadiums.

No Vuvuzelas

FIFA banned Vuvuzelas, which irritated the players in the 2010 World Cup, or any musical instruments to the venues.

