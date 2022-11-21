After missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals after a loss to Trinidad & Tobago in its final qualifier, the USA is back in the 22nd edition of the tournament, in Qatar.

The top four countries this time around were separated by just three points in a very difficult qualifying segment, but the USA was able to secure one of the three automatic slots, slightly ahead of Costa Rica.

Leaving out a few players who have been a part of the group consistently for the past few years has raised some eyebrows under coach Gregg Berhalter, but after the team’s performance had dipped a bit in the lead-up to the finals, a change was inevitable.

Form guide

The USA, after securing qualification, defeated Morocco and Grenada and earned a draw with Uruguay.

However, a CONCACAF Nations League draw in El Salvador, as well as losses to Japan and a draw with Saudi Arabia, have unnerved Berhalter’s side.

In four of its last seven tournament appearances, the United States has advanced to the knockout round, but in its previous nine matches against European opponents, it has failed to do so.

If it wants to advance this time, it will need to break that streak by having two UEFA nations in its group.

Wales’ performance leading up to the finals does not inspire much hope either; it has not triumphed since beating Ukraine 1-0 in the playoffs to secure its spot in Qatar.

Rob Page’s team only earned one point in its most recent Nations League campaign—a 1-1 draw with Belgium—and were thus demoted from League A after suffering home and away losses to Poland and the Netherlands.

Gareth Bale will once again be the centre of attention as the Welsh team’s star player after his heroics in the playoffs, which included scoring twice against Austria in the semifinal and providing the assist for Andriy Yarmolenko’s own goal in the European playoff final.

Wales advanced past the group stage in both of its most recent outings at big tournaments, Euro 2016 and 2020.

Team News

Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath will be vying to start in goal, and Turner, an Arsenal player, participated in both September friendlies, giving him an advantage.

Although Weston McKennie has not played for Juventus since October, he should be able to start in midfield in this match.

The attacking third is where the US excels, and Berhalter has plenty of alternatives there.

As a result, one or two players may be unfortunate to be left out, as Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna, and Jesus Ferreira are all vying to start in attack alongside Christian Pulisic.

Gareth Bale said earlier this week that despite being limited to mostly cameo roles since joining LAFC in the MLS this year, he is ready and willing to play the full 90 minutes in each of Wales’ three group games, if necessary.

Joe Allen has been sidelined with an injury since late September, but he expects to be able to play in this group opener.

Sheffield United and Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has also been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury sustained against Coventry City last month.

USA vs Wales predicted lineups: USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Aaronson, McKennie, Adams; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies; C Roberts, N Williams, Allen, Ramsey; Bale, James; Moore

When is Team USA playing Wales in the 2022 World Cup?

Team USA is drawn in Group B, alongside Wales, Iran and England. It will start its World Cup 2022 against Wales on November 22 at 12:30 am, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)

When is Team USA playing Wales in the 2022 World Cup as per US time?

⦿ November 21 – USA vs Wales – 2 pm: Washington, DC time

The kick-off time in other parts of the USA are as follows:

⦿ 1:00 pm: Chicago

1:00 pm: Chicago ⦿ 12:00 pm: Denver, Phoenix

12:00 pm: Denver, Phoenix ⦿ 11:00 am: Los Angeles

11:00 am: Los Angeles ⦿ 10:00 am: Anchorage

10:00 am: Anchorage ⦿ 9:00 am: Honolulu

How can I watch the USA vs Wales in the United States?

In the USA, FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English.

In Spanish, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available on Telemundo, Universo.

What streaming service will have the USA vs Wales match?

The World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How to watch USA vs Wales free in the United States?

FIFA WorldCup 2022 fans can enjoy some World Cup games free on Peacock and also watch replays of every football game free on Tubi.

Tubi will be a good alternative for Americans who do not want to wake up early to watch the match and can enjoy full replays of the games after full-time.

How to watch USA vs Wales free in India?

The FIFA World Cup match between USA and Wales can be watched free of cost by all mobile operators on the Jio Cinema platform.

How to watch USA vs Wales in India?

The FIFA World Cup match between USA and Wales will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, in India.