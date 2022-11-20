Benzema ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 with thigh injury, BTS’ Jungkook to perform in opening ceremony LIVE updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with few hours to go before the opening ceremony.

QATAR 2022 UPDATES

OPENING CEREMONY - Jungkook, Shakira and more

The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on November 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between host Qatar and Ecuador.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s first game on November 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation’s high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.

While FIFA is yet to announce a complete list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony, Jungkook, a member of the globally popular Korean boy band BTS, has confirmed his presence at the event. BTS has confirmed Jungkook will perform the official soundtrack of this edition of the World Cup, Dreamers, at the opening ceremony.

Benzema ruled out of World Cup

France forward and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a thigh injury, the French National team confirmed on Saturday.

“Hit in the quadriceps of the left thigh, Karim Benzema is forced to give up participating in the World Cup. The whole team shares Karim’s sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery,” Les Blues wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the forward was reported to have left the training early with discomfort, L’Equipe reported.

Benzema and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane trained with the French team for the first time in Qatar, but the former’s session reportedly came to an abrupt end.

“In my life I have never given up but tonight I have to think of the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a good World Cup,” Benzema posted on his Instagram page.

The Real Madrid striker had been recovering from muscle fatigue while playing for the Los Blancos and a suspected injury may just dent the hopes of title defence for France in Qatar 2022.

Saudi crown prince MbS in Qatar for World Cup opening ceremony

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, arrived to Doha late on Saturday to attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup’s opening ceremony on Sunday in a show of Gulf solidarity after a three-year regional dispute ended last year.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the deputy of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was at the reception of Prince Mohammed upon his arrival to Doha, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had severed ties with Qatar from 2017 to January 2021 over accusations that Doha supported “terrorism” - a reference to Islamist groups. Doha denied the charges.

Riyadh and Cairo have since led efforts to mend ties and appointed ambassadors to Qatar, while Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links.

Prince Mohammed visited Doha late last year in his first official trip to Qatar since he was named crown prince in 2017.

The World Cup is being staged in the Middle East for the first time, with Doha hoping the event will bring various economic benefits which it aims to share with Gulf neighbours.

- Reuters

Messi does light training away from Argentina team

Lionel Messi during a training session in Doha on Saturday.

Lionel Messi did light training away from his Argentina team mates on Saturday, triggering speculation among some fans that he may be nursing an injury three days ahead of his team’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

But Argentinian media said the 35-year-old captain, who is competing in his fifth and last World Cup, was being kept apart as a “precautionary” measure due to muscle fatigue.

Messi, whose team is among the favourites in Qatar to lift the one major trophy that has eluded his brilliant career, also stayed away from main training at the Qatar University on Friday, remaining in the gym with some other players.

Messi missed a Paris St Germain game earlier this month due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. But Argentinian media said there was no real doubt that he would miss the Saudi Arabia game.

Argentina will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

- Reuters