Rashford strikes late as United sinks PSG again, Angelino double lifts Leipzig

Manchester United got its Champions League campaign underway in emphatic style when Marcus Rashford's late goal earned them a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germain on Tuesday, handing the French champion its first group-stage home defeat in 16 years.

Rashford netted three minutes from time, 18 months after scoring the decisive goal in a 3-1 win at PSG that sent United into the quarter-finals after a 2-0 first-leg home defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side went ahead in the Group H encounter with a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes first-half penalty before Anthony Martial's own goal after the break gifted PSG the equaliser, only for Rashford to wrap up the win with a precise low shot.

It was PSG's first Champions League group-stage defeat at the Parc des Princes in 25 games, having last lost 3-1 to CSKA Moscow in 2004.

READ | Messi scores as Barca routs Ferencvaros, Morata double sinks Kyiv

Thomas Tuchel's side looked nothing like the one who reached the final of last season's competition as it lacked energy throughout in an empty Parc des Princes.

Paul Pogba surprisingly started on the United bench while Marquinhos was not included in PSG's starting 11, having not recovered in time from a groin injury he sustained on Brazil duty.

He was replaced by Abdou Diallo, who fouled Anthony Martial in the box, handing the visitor a penalty which was converted by Fernandes on his second attempt.

Keylor Navas had saved the first spot kick but it had to be retaken after the keeper was judged to have moved off his goal line.

It was a poor start from PSG, who had two chances through Angel Di Maria and Layvin Kurzawa, but lacked aggression.

Marcus Rashford’s last 3 Champions League goals have all come away from home #UCL pic.twitter.com/q1Uu2HYRNR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Fernandes went close to doubling United's tally six minutes before the break with a thumping right-footed effort that Navas just tipped around the post.

Kylian Mbappe slammed through the defence before curling a shot towards the top-right corner, but United keeper David de Gea stretched to tip the ball away three minutes into the second half.

Seven minutes later, Martial headed a Neymar corner into his own net, handing PSG an unexpected equaliser.

The home side, who were also without the injured Mauro Icardi and Marco Verratti, started to find spaces in the defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side but they could not capitalise.

The visitor pressed harder in the closing stages and deservedly regained the advantage when Rashford beat Navas with a low, diagonal shot into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Leipzig's Angelino scores quick double to sink Basaksehir

Midfielder Angelino struck twice in four minutes to give RB Leipzig a 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday and help it to make a winning start in the Champions League group stage.

Leipzig, last season's surprise semi-finalist who are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, went in search of a quick goal and after a few early chances Angelino put it in the driving seat in the 16th minute.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Manchester City since January, turned into an accomplished centre forward when he beautifully controlled a Kevin Kampl cross into the box with a fine first touch, pivoted on the spot and fired in for the lead.

READ | Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

He completed a quick counter attack four minutes later after the Turks lost possession in its own half.

Angelino, who has already scored twice in four Bundesliga games, came close to a hat-trick a little later but his powerful volley straight from a corner kick whizzed past the post.

Basaksehir, making its maiden group-stage appearance, managed to keep up for the opening 20 minutes but was then on the back foot.

It controlled possession in the second half but failed to carve out any real scoring chances against the disciplined German backline.

Leipzig has three points in Group H, along with Manchester United who beat Paris St Germain 2-1. The German side next plays United in Manchester on Oct. 28.