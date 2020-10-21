Football Football Bayern's Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Atletico game The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told all players were fit for the start of its title defence. Reuters 21 October, 2020 06:40 IST Bayern Munich confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old winger has tested COVID-19 positive and is quarantined at home ahead of its first Champions League of the season. - Getty Images Reuters 21 October, 2020 06:40 IST Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for its Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German champion said on Tuesday.The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of its title defence."The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home," Bayern said in a statement.The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of its group matches in the competition Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos