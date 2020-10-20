Football Football Leeds midfielder Phillips out for up to six weeks with shoulder injury Kalvin Phillips will spend over a month on the sidelines after he picked up a shoulder injury during Leeds United's 1-0 loss to Wolves on Tuesday. Reuters 20 October, 2020 22:50 IST Kalvin Phillips has been an integral part of the side, featured in all of Leeds United's five Premier League games this season. - Reuters Reuters 20 October, 2020 22:50 IST Leeds United's England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out of action for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Phillips sustained the injury during Monday's 1-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but does not require surgery.“Kalvin began his rehab at Thorp Arch this morning and will be working hard with the medical team to return to action as soon as possible,” the Yorkshire club said in a statement.The 24-year-old, who has featured in all of Leeds' five league games this season, made his England debut away to Denmark in the Nations League last month. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos