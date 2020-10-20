Football Football Eight positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests A total of 42 people have tested positive for the virus in seven rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12. Reuters 20 October, 2020 10:29 IST About 1,575 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 last Of these, there were eight new positive tests. - REUTERS Reuters 20 October, 2020 10:29 IST The Premier League said on Monday that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.READ| Ronaldo in public row with Italian sports minister over COVID-19 rules “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 12 October and Sunday 18 October, 1,575 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests,” the Premier League said in a statement. A total of 42 people have tested positive for the virus in seven rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12. There have been more than 750,000 COVID-19 infections and over 43,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos