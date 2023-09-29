MagazineBuy Print

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: RBL’s top executive Max Eberl leaves Bundesliga side with ‘immediate effect’

Leipzig said Eberl had been “relieved ... of his duties with immediate effect.” The club denied the decision was linked to the team’s performance or signings.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 23:27 IST , Leipzig, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Reports in Germany in recent days have indicated that Eberl could be of interest to Bayern, which has shaken up its own management structure.
File Photo: Reports in Germany in recent days have indicated that Eberl could be of interest to Bayern, which has shaken up its own management structure. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Leipzig parted ways with its top sports executive Max Eberl on Friday citing a “failure to commit to the club” amid speculation linking him with Bayern Munich. The decision came a day before Leipzig plays Bayern in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig said Eberl had been “relieved ... of his duties with immediate effect.” The club denied the decision was linked to the team’s performance or signings.

“His failure to commit to the club has led to us making this decision. It has nothing to do with the squad’s rebuild or results on the pitch,” the club said.

Reports in Germany in recent days have indicated that Eberl could be of interest to Bayern, which has shaken up its own management structure after difficulties on the field last season and off-field issues including the firing of coach Julian Nagelsmann in March and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel.

Eberl, who was a Bayern player in the early 1990s, had pointed to his Leipzig contract when asked about the speculation and said he wanted to focus on the upcoming game against Bayern, in comments published by the Sport Bild newspaper on Wednesday.

Leipzig is a point behind league leader Bayern before the two teams meet Saturday.

As managing director for sport, Eberl joined Leipzig last year and was credited with overseeing a rebuild which has seen established players like Joško Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai depart for large price tags and the arrival of young talents like Loïs Openda and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons.

Leipzig said sporting director Rouven Schröder would move into Eberl’s role.

