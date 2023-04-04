Football

English club Reading deducted six points for financial breaches

The sanction relates to the club’s failure to meet the terms of a business plan that was arranged following its breach of the English Football League’s profit and sustainability limits in 2021.

04 April, 2023
Reading has dropped from 46 points to 40 in the Championship standings, leaving the team one point above the relegation zone.

Reading has dropped from 46 points to 40 in the Championship standings, leaving the team one point above the relegation zone.

English soccer club Reading was hit with a six-point deduction in the second-division standings on Tuesday for breaching financial rules.

Reading has dropped from 46 points to 40 in the Championship standings, leaving the team one point above the relegation zone.

The initial breach carried a six-point penalty with a further six points suspended until the current campaign. That has now been enforced.

Reading, which was last in the Premier League in 2013, is managed by former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince.

