Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid brings back defender Fran García from Rayo on transfer

García will compete with Ferland Mendy for playing time on the left side of the defensive line. Last season, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also played midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the position.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 20:08 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
File image of Fran Garcia.
File image of Fran Garcia. | Photo Credit: Jose Luis Contreras Navarro
infoIcon

File image of Fran Garcia. | Photo Credit: Jose Luis Contreras Navarro

Real Madrid has reinforced its defense by bringing back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish clubs said Friday.

The 23-year-old García came up through Madrid’s youth teams before joining crosstown club Rayo in 2020.

The left back established himself as a starter in three seasons with Rayo, playing 72 games.

García will compete with Ferland Mendy for playing time on the left side of the defensive line. Last season, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also played midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the position.

Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.

Related Topics

fran garcia /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Finals: Heat running out of time to find answer to Jokic
    Reuters
  2. We didn’t offer much resistance, says Heat’s Spoelstra
    AFP
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 24/1 (12 overs); Labuschagne, Khawaja aim to extend lead after Tea
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 3 as Nuggets reclaim home court advantage
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals result: Nikola Jokic’s historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid brings back defender Fran García from Rayo on transfer
    AP
  2. Captain Maatouk stars as Lebanon beats Vanuatu 3-1 in Intercontinental Cup opener
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. India vs Mongolia LIVE score; IND 2-0 MNG; Intercontinental Cup updates: Chhangte scores after Sahal to double Blue Tigers lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. EFL bans use of towels to dry balls before throw-ins
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Ranking: No change at the top, Bhutan on the up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Finals: Heat running out of time to find answer to Jokic
    Reuters
  2. We didn’t offer much resistance, says Heat’s Spoelstra
    AFP
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 24/1 (12 overs); Labuschagne, Khawaja aim to extend lead after Tea
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 3 as Nuggets reclaim home court advantage
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals result: Nikola Jokic’s historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment