MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accused of alleged tax fraud

Prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday that they are accusing Ancelotti of two accounts of tax fraud that would be punishable with four years and nine months of prison.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 15:21 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Italian coach has been accused of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015.
The Italian coach has been accused of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Italian coach has been accused of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish state prosecutors have accused Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud, claiming he used shell companies to hide parts of his income during his first stint at the club a decade ago.

Prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday that they are accusing Ancelotti of two accounts of tax fraud that would be punishable with four years and nine months of prison. They accused the Italian coach of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015.

The prosecutors claim that during that period Ancelotti only declared the income he received from Real Madrid and did not declare income from image rights. They accused him of allegedly setting up a “confusing” system of shell companies to hide his extra earnings.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013-2015 before rejoining the club in 2021.

Ancelotti is one of football’s most successful coaches. He is the only coach to have won the Champions League four times, twice with Madrid and twice with AC Milan, and the only coach to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Spain has cracked down on top football profiles who have not paid their due.

Former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in 2019. Star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also been found guilty of tax fraud in Spain.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Lionel Messi /

Jose Mourinho /

Champions League /

AC Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accused of alleged tax fraud
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma hails Ashwin as ‘big match-winner’ ahead of spin wizard’s landmark 100th Test
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ‘Be a Jemimah Rodrigues and you’ll be fine’ - A lesson on the power of self belief
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG: ‘India’s skill has been a lot better than ours,’ says Stokes ahead of fifth Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accused of alleged tax fraud
    AP
  2. PSG match-winner Mbappe has ‘no problem’ with coach Luis Enrique
    AFP
  3. Rare napkin documenting Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract up for auction
    AFP
  4. Emma Hayes’ reign as US women’s coach to begin with friendlies against South Korea
    Reuters
  5. Al Hilal sinks Al Ittihad in Asian Champions League quarterfinal opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accused of alleged tax fraud
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma hails Ashwin as ‘big match-winner’ ahead of spin wizard’s landmark 100th Test
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ‘Be a Jemimah Rodrigues and you’ll be fine’ - A lesson on the power of self belief
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG: ‘India’s skill has been a lot better than ours,’ says Stokes ahead of fifth Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment