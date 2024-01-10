Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, RMA 2-2 ATM, Spanish Super Cup semifinal: Hermoso, Rudiger, Mendy, Griezmann on the scoresheet at HT

- January 11, 2024 01:23HALFTIMEHalf-time!
A cracker of a first-half, with scores level at 2-2 as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid break for half-time.
- January 11, 2024 01:2245+4’ RMA 2-2 ATM
An unpleasant clash between Rudiger and Koke, in which the latter has come off worse. Rudiger seems to have stamped Koke’s foot while going down. However, that looked purely unintentional, which is the reason why the German does not see a card. VAR also, must have had a look at it for a potential red card.
- January 11, 2024 01:1945’ RMA 2-2 ATM
Four minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- January 11, 2024 01:1943’ RMA 2-2 ATM
BIG SAVE - Oblak has just produced a blinder of a save to keep the scores level. Rodrygo shows immense control to bring down the ball with his chest from a deep cross. He then gets the better of Gimenez with his dancing left foot. With the goal gaping, he shoots, only to see Oblak get a touch on the ball to keep it out of the net.
- January 11, 2024 01:1741’ RMA 2-2 ATM
Morata is a lucky man to escape a booking as he brings down Vinicus with a rather cynical challenge near the halfway line.
- January 11, 2024 01:10GOAL37’ GOOALL! RMA 2-2 ATM! GRIEZMANN EQUALISES FOR ATLETICO!
What an excellent way to score the equalizer. After getting the ball at the edge of the box, Griezmann turns to get the better of his marker with a chop. He then finds the bottom-left corner with a well-placed shot.
- January 11, 2024 01:0733’ RMA 2-1 ATM
Morata swings a cross inside the box for Griezmann but Kepa was always the favourite to get to the ball as the Real Madrid catches it with ease.
- January 11, 2024 01:03GOAL29’ GOOALL! RMA 2-1 ATM! MENDY SCORES FOR LOS BLANCOS LEAD
Bellingham rolls the ball to Carvajal on the right. Carvajal spots Mendy’s run and sends the ball to him with a grounded cross. Mendy gets a deft touch on the ball to guide it towards the far-corner of the net. Oblak was a mere spectator as the ball went inside the goal.
- January 11, 2024 01:0027’ RMA 1-1 ATM
Rodrygo shoots at the near-post from inside the box and Oblak does enough to palm the ball away.
- January 11, 2024 01:0026’ RMA 1-1 ATM
Valverde puts his laces through the ball for a piledriving shot from the freekick. He catches the shot well but could not keep it on target.
- January 11, 2024 00:5925’ RMA 1-1 ATM
Bellingham goes down after a challenge from Saul but the referee does not blow his whistle but he does seconds after that for a handball. Real Madrid has a freekick in a favourable position.
- January 11, 2024 00:5723’ RMA 1-1 ATM
What a match this is turning out to be. 20 minutes in and both teams have a goal each. Both goals have come in a similar way - with a header from a corner.
- January 11, 2024 00:53GOAL20’ GOOOALL! RMA 1-1 ATM! RUDIGER WITH THE EQUALIZER!
Luka Modric delivers an excellent cross inside the box, between three Atletico players and Rudiger powers the ball inside the net with a header to score the equaliser.
- January 11, 2024 00:5319’ RMA 0-1 ATM
A blistering counter-attack from Atletico Madrid. Llorente makes a run down the left and times his pass almost to perfection to find Griezmann at the far-post. By the time Griezmann takes the shot, the angle proves to be too acute and he hits the side-netting.
- January 11, 2024 00:5017’ RMA 0-1 ATM
Real Madrid with a chance out of nowhere as Vincius finds himself through on goal. He chases the ball but Oblak gets to the ball just in time to send it out for a throw-in. A nervous moment at the back for the otherwise compact Atletico defence.
- January 11, 2024 00:4713’ RMA 0-1 ATM
Rodrygo goes toe-to-toe with Saul and the latter goes down inside the area in a bid to get past him. Madrid players shout for a penalty but the referee said Saul had a touch of the ball and just stood his ground.
- January 11, 2024 00:4411’ RMA 0-1 ATM
Vinicius goes down right at the edge of the box and gives a hopeful glance at the referee but he waves play to continue. Savic was the one who had made contact with the Brazilian.
- January 11, 2024 00:439’ RMA 0-1 ATM
It is just the start Diego Simeone would have wanted for his men. The goal seems to have given a breath of confidence to the Atletico players, who are moving the ball around with flair.
- January 11, 2024 00:39GOAL7’ GOOOALL! RMA 0-1 ATM! HERMOSO SCORES!
Mario Hermoso was completely unmarked as an excellent cross was delivered into the box from the corner by Griezmann. Hermoso had all the time in the world to jump and place the ball inside the net with his head.
- January 11, 2024 00:396’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Samuel Lino cuts in and tries to bend the ball into the far corner with a curling effort, but Kepa matches the shot with an acrobatic save.
- January 11, 2024 00:385’ RMA 0-0 ATM
A beautiful dummy from Vinicus to open up the Atletico defence but Rodrygo cannot take advantage after a lose touch takes away the ball from him.
- January 11, 2024 00:363’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Vinicus Jr shows his lightning-quick pace to make a darting run inside the Atletico box but Savic stops him with an excellent tackle. There was a reaction from the crowd for a penalty but none from the Madrid players.
- January 11, 2024 00:352’ RMA 0-0 ATM
Antoine Griezmann’s cross at the Real Madrid back-post almost finds Samuel Lino, who slid in to make contact. However, he could not get to the ball in time.
- January 11, 2024 00:34Kick-off!
The first-half of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid has kicked-off at the King Saud University Stadium (Al-Awwal Park) in Riyadh.
- January 11, 2024 00:33Remembering Der Kaiser!
A minute’s silence is held in memory of the late German legend Franz Beckenbauer ahead of kick-off.
- January 10, 2024 23:34Atletico Madrid lineup!
- January 10, 2024 22:47Real Madrid lineup!
- January 10, 2024 22:47Preview
With Real Madrid enjoying good momentum and Atletico Madrid on a bit of a slump, the city rivals meet in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in the first of three matches between the clubs in less than a month.
After the Super Cup, Madrid and Atletico will clash again on January 18 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and then on February 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in their second Spanish league match of the season.
Real Madrid has won its last five games in all competitions and is enjoying an unbeaten run of 19 consecutive matches. The team’s only loss this season came against Atletico in the Spanish league, 3-1 at the Metropolitano stadium, which is where the Copa’s single-elimination game will take place next week.
It’s also where Atletico won 20 in a row across all competitions to tie a club record in a streak that ended with a 3-3 draw against Getafe in the Spanish league in December.
Read full preview HERE
When and where will Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana semifinal kick-off?
The Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 semifinal match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, January 11 2024, at Al-Awwal Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana semifinal in India?
The Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 semifinal match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be telecasted in India on Fancode.
