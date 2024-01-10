Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid; Super Cup 2024: Madrid derby head-to-head, stats, records, most goals

Spain’s famed rivalry takes centre stage once again.
The Madrid derby is here to serve another treat as Real Madrid takes on rival Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on January 11.
RELATED: Spanish Super Cup 2024 Preview: Madrid and Atletico kick-off Super Cup in Saudi Arabia; Barcelona faces Osasuna
The clash will be the third such meeting between the sides in the tournament. The first meeting was way back in 2014, when Atletico beat Madrid in the final. The most recent clash came in the 2019/20 final, where the Los Blancos won 4-1 on penalties after a 0-0 scoreline at the end of regular time.
Come Thursday, a place in the final is at stake, and an epic clash is on the cards.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-head record
