Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid; Super Cup 2024: Madrid derby head-to-head, stats, records, most goals

The Madrid derby is here to serve another treat as Real Madrid takes on rival Atletico Madrid in a Spanish Super Cup fixture on January 11.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(in pic) Antoine Griezmann and Jude Bellingham
(in pic) Antoine Griezmann and Jude Bellingham | Photo Credit: AFP
(in pic) Antoine Griezmann and Jude Bellingham | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain’s famed rivalry takes centre stage once again.

The Madrid derby is here to serve another treat as Real Madrid takes on rival Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on January 11.

The clash will be the third such meeting between the sides in the tournament. The first meeting was way back in 2014, when Atletico beat Madrid in the final. The most recent clash came in the 2019/20 final, where the Los Blancos won 4-1 on penalties after a 0-0 scoreline at the end of regular time.

Come Thursday, a place in the final is at stake, and an epic clash is on the cards.

Real Madrid‘s players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Real Madrid won 5-1 on aggregate
Real Madrid‘s players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Real Madrid won 5-1 on aggregate | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Real Madrid‘s players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Real Madrid won 5-1 on aggregate | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-head record
Total meetings: 233
Most wins: Real Madrid (115)
Most player appearances: Sergio Ramos (43)
Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (22)
Largest victory: Atlético Madrid 5–0 Real Madrid (1947–48 La Liga), Real Madrid 5–0 Atlético Madrid (1958–59 La Liga)

Latest on Sportstar

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

