RMA 0-1 BAR, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE, El Clasico updates: Militao own goal put Blaugranas ahead; Streaming info; When, where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona (El Clasico) Copa del Rey semifinals first-leg clash being played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

27’

GOOOALLLL!! BARCELONA LEAD AFTER A MILITAO OWN GOAL!! At first it looked like Kessie had scored from the rebound after his shot was saved by Courtois but replay shows that the rebound struck Militao and the ball creeped inside the net. Nothing the Brazilian could do about that.

25’

Booking: Vinicius Jr is shown a yellow card for bringing down De Jong. The Santiago Bernabeu shows its displeasure at the decision along with the player.

24’

Valverde and Carvajal with some good inter-play on the right flank under pressure. Valverde sends a low cross inside the box for Benzema but the Frenchman cannot get to the ball.

22’

Alonso delivers a good ball inside the Madrid box from a freekick. Araujo gets up to head the ball but cannot get a clear contact. The Madrid defence ultimately clears the ball.

18’

Valverde shows good initiative to try and find Benzema with a cheeky pass from the right flank. Benzema had made the run but could not reach it as the ball was cleared to safety.

16’

Vinicius, under pressure from Araujo, whips in a cross from the left but Ter Stegen does well to collect the ball.

15’

Benzema takes a shot from distance but it takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.

Barcelona defends the subsequent corner successfully.

12’

BENZEMA GOAL RULED OUT!! OFFSIDE!!- A beautiful Real Madrid move: Camavinga wins the ball from Kessie and passes it to Valverde. Valverde finds Modric who in turn, rolls it to Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian spots Benzema at the far-post and lobs a wonderful cross to him. Benzema took the ball down well and slotted it into the net, but the assistant referee had raised his flag of offside.

9’

Real Madrid with a good chance to counter from a Barca corner, but Modric’s pass to Vinicius Jr iis overhit and the ball goes out of play.

7’

Vinicius is free on the left flank as he receives a cross field diagonal. He makes his way inside the box, goes past Araujo but his attempted shot is disappointing. The ball goes out for a Barca goalkick.

Did you know? Veteran Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is playing his 46th El Clasico, which is the most for any player.

5’

It has been all Madrid in the opening minutes of the first-half. Barcelona cannot escape from its own-half.

3’

Real Madrid players are pressing early in the first-half, which is not allowing Barcelona to keep the ball for too long.

1’

A mix up at the back for Barcelona and Luka Modric is played a good pass. He makes a run at goal and hits the side-netting with his shot. Kounde did well to recover and put pressure on the veteran midfielder.

KICK-OFF!!

The Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg between Real Madrid and Barcelona has kicked-off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

1:25 AM- The ‘Hala Madrid’ anthem reverberating across the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It is an atmosphere worthy of an El Clasico. Kick-off is just five minutes. Stay tuned for live updates.

Match facts Real Madrid last won the Copa Del Rey back in 2014. It beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the trophy for the 19th time in their history. Barcelona has only two of its last five matches. Its last two matches have ended in defeats, against relegation-threatened Almeria and a 2-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League. Barcelona’s one shot on goal against Almeria marked their fewest in La Liga since May 15, 2022, vs Getafe (0-0 draw).

Head-to-head record Matches: 251 Real Madrid: 101 Draws: 52 FC Barcelona: 98

Confirmed starting lineups! Real Madrid: Courtois(GK), Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema(c), Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vini Jr, Rudiger. Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK), Araujo, Sergio, Gavi, Ferran, Alonso, Kessie, De Jong, Raphinha, Kounde, Balde.

PREVIEW

A wounded Barcelona faces Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg on Thursday, hunting for a Clasico win to make coach Xavi Hernandez’s gamble at a critical moment of the season pay off.

Despite missing injured duo Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, Xavi rested other important players in the 1-0 defeat by Almeria on Sunday, prioritising the Clasico cup clash and spurning the chance to stretch its league lead to 10 points on Madrid.

Adding to Barca’s unease ahead of the Clasico, top scorer Robert Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss out, although Ansu Fati is poised to return.

Delivering what Xavi described as the “worst performance of the season” at Almeria, Barcelona suffered its second consecutive defeat after it was knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A third defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu could send the team into a spiral, with their seven-point La Liga lead strong but not unassailable.

The Catalans visit the Santiago Bernabeu a day after Osasuna welcome Athletic Bilbao to El Sadar in the other Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

“We have to change our mindset if we want to win the league and the cup,” warned Xavi after El Bilal Toure’s goal inflicted only their second Liga defeat of the season.

“We have no excuse, we didn’t show the desire to play, intensity, that is what worries me the most.

“You can slip up, but you have to show passion and desire and in the first half we lacked that.”

Anything other than a good result in the capital will raise further questions about the coach’s decision to rest Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde against Almeria.

Instant results

Xavi has said if his team win La Liga but not the Copa del Rey, it would still count as a good season, with the Spanish Super Cup already in the bag.

However, losing this double-header against their arch-rival would allow further doubts about the project to creep in, fuelling Xavi’s detractors after spending big last summer.

Barcelona brought in several players, including striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, as well as Kounde and Raphinha, and the outlay they made and the financial manoeuvring they did to get the transfers through demands instant results.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predicted XI Real Madrid: Courtois(GK); Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK); S. Roberto, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Gavi, F. Torres, Raphinha

Real Madrid saw its disappointing derby draw against Atletico on Saturday transformed into a better result by Barcelona’s stumble.

With one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after an emphatic 5-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti’s side can turn their attention to getting revenge after their Spanish Super Cup humbling.

Barcelona were emphatic 3-1 winners in Saudi Arabia in January as they won the first trophy of the Xavi era.

On that day, the Catalans, desperate to end their silverware drought, seemed far more up for the fight than Madrid, but the Copa del Rey is a different story.

The last time Madrid lifted the trophy was a 3-1 win over Barcelona in the 2014 final at Mestalla when Gareth Bale scored a magnificent solo goal.

Los Blancos are without injured trio David Alaba, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy.

“Now the Cup is the most important thing because it’s the next game, and we are very close to a title,” said Carlo Ancelotti after Madrid’s derby draw.

“We’re 270 minutes away from winning a title.”

-AFP