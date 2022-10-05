Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League LIVE updates: Rodrygo gives Real 1-0 lead vs Shakhtar

Welcome to Sportstar live coverage of UEFA Champions League group F clash between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

12’

REAL MADRID (Rodrygo 12’) 1-0 SHAKHTAR DONETSK

GOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! Rodrygo gives Real Madrid the well deserved lead. He receives the ball from Vinicius, tries to get past Bondar but it gets deflected straight back to him and he capitalises. What a strike to the bottom right of a diving Trubin.

10’

Mudryk creating problems for the Real defense. He breaks through as a long ball comes in but Lunin, who comes in running, does well to collect the ball.

8’

Free kick for Real as Vinicius is pulled down, it is taken quickly and the relentless Real attack is underway. Valverde with an optimistic attempt but it goes straight into the stands. Poor try indeed

4’

Lovely bit of football from Rodrygo in the right flank. Gets the ball past two converging Shakhtar defenders and changes the passage of play. Ball now with Vinicius on the left but the attack slows down, soaking the pressure

2’

KICK-OFF! Shakhtar with the first kick of the ball. Rodrygo to Valverde who’s near the 16 yard box, he passes the ball to Benzema who shoots but it is cleared of any danger. Corner for Real and it is quickly taken, nothing major happens

Players observe a moment of silence for the lives lost at the Indonesian stadium stampede.

The players are lined up and are ready to enter the pitch. We are just minutes away from this mouth watering clash.

LINE-UPS!

Real Madrid - Lunin, Carvajal, Miliato, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema(C), Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mendy SUBS: Luis Lopez, Canizares, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Modric, Asensio, Camavinga, Odriozola, Lucas, Rudiger, Mariano

Shakhtar Donetsk - Trubin, Bondar, Stepanenko, Sudakov, Shved, Murdryk, Zubkov, Mykhailichenko, Bondarenko, Mativiienko, Koboplia SUBS: Shevchenko, Pyatov, Kryvtosov, Taylor, Kozik, Kryskiv, Djurasek, Topalov, Ocheretko, Petraik, Traore, Sikan

UCL form Real Madrid - W-W Shakhtar Donetsk - D-W League form Real Madrid (La Liga) - D-W-W-W-W Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukrainian Premier league) -W-W-W-W-D

Reigning champion Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will take each other on in the UEFA Champions League group F fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on the injuries of his players, revealing that Thibaut Courtois and Dani Ceballos were sidelined with injuries and Luka Modric was back to the training ground but could be left out of the squad.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be live telecast on the Sony sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.