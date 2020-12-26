Real Madrid's Rodrygo sidelined with hamstring injury

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Granada and is set for a spell on the sidelines, the Spanish champion said.

Real did not provide a time frame for the Brazilian's return but local media reported that the issue might keep him out of action for at least three months.

"Following tests carried out on Rodrygo ... he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle," Real said in a statement.

Real is level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga but has played two games more.