Football

Real Madrid's Rodrygo sidelined with hamstring injury

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Granada and would be out for at least three months.

Reuters
26 December, 2020 16:28 IST

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Granada and is set for a spell on the sidelines, the Spanish champion said.

Real did not provide a time frame for the Brazilian's return but local media reported that the issue might keep him out of action for at least three months.

READ | Newcastle is making progress, says under-fire Bruce

"Following tests carried out on Rodrygo ... he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle," Real said in a statement.

Real is level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga but has played two games more.