Mahrez to captain Algeria at African Cup of Nations finals

The Manchester City attacker is one of 15 players from the squad that won the last finals in 2019 to return for the delayed 2021 edition.

Reuters
25 December, 2021 13:59 IST

Riyad Mahrez will captain Algeria as it defends its African Cup of Nations crown next month, named by coach Djamel Belmadi to lead his 28-man squad at the tournament in Cameroon.The Manchester City attacker is one of 15 players from the squad that won the last finals in 2019 to return for the delayed 2021 edition, where Algeria competes in Group E against Equatorial Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.Algeria begins the defence of its crown against Sierra Leone on January 11 in Douala.