Barcelona’s Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for the club in a friendly debut at the Camp Nou, helping the LaLiga side thrash Mexico’s Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the final of its annual pre-season tournament on Sunday.

Lewandowski, who had failed to score in any of Barca’s friendlies on their U.S. tour, opened the scoring in the third minute of the Joan Gamper Trophy match after he converted Pedri’s pass with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Barca’s new signing then returned the favour as he set up the 19-year-old midfielder to score two minutes later.

Lewandowski handed Pedri another assist for the Spain international to make it 4-0 in the 19th minute after forward Ousmane Dembele scored their third of the night.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet in the second half.

“I am happy to (have) played the first game at Camp Nou and ... to win the trophy,” Lewandowski said in a video, holding his Man of the Match award.

The 33-year-old is expected to make his LaLiga debut on Aug. 13 when Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano.

De Jong hopes to stay and Barca want him, says Laporta

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong sees his future at the LaLiga side despite exit reports and the club want him to remain at the Nou Camp, president Joan Laporta said.

The Dutch international has been linked with a Premier League move in the current transfer window, with British media reporting that Manchester United were willing to pay 70 million euros ($71.27 million) for the 25-year-old.

“He is a Barca player of great quality and we want him to stay,” Laporta told reporters ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

“With him and his team mates, we have a very strong midfield. He has offers but we want him to stay and he wants to stay too.”

Barcelona have brought in the likes of Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski for a reported total of more than 150 million euros as they look to rebuild the team.

Laporta said he expected more transfers in and out of the club before the market closes on Aug. 31, with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso strongly linked to the 26-time Spanish champions.