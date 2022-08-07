Premier League

Haaland brace leads Man City to 2-0 win against West Ham in Premier League opener

Erling Haaland scored a brace in his Premier League debut to guide Manchester City to a 2-0 win against West Ham United in its Premier League opener on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
07 August, 2022 22:55 IST
 Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal.

 Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked his Premier League debut with a double as the champion began its title defence with a clinical 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's City was awarded a penalty after 36 minutes when Haaland charged past the West Ham defence to latch onto a through ball and take it around Alphonse Areola before being fouled by the substitute goalkeeper.

The Norwegian striker stepped up to convert the spot kick, his cool finish sending Areola the wrong way to give City a deserved lead after an utterly dominant first half in which West Ham were rarely able to venture from their own box.

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne then defended a series of crosses before slipping through a delightful pin-point pass to Haaland, who timed his run to perfection and slotted home with a fine left-footed finish in the 65th minute.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio had headed wide in the opening stages and De Bruyne easily cleared Jarrod Bowen's free-kick just before halftime, but the host struggled to make their mark on the game in a largely toothless attacking display.

Manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma and new signing Gianluca Scamacca just before the hour mark in an attempt to change West Ham's fortunes but Haaland doubled City's lead minutes after and the visitor comfortably saw out the win.

