Firmino scores on farewell for Liverpool, Newcastle shares spoils with Chelsea

Roberto Firmino marked his final Liverpool game with a goal in a barnstorming 4-4 Premier League thriller at relegated Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazilian struck to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the 14th minute after Diogo Jota fired in the visitor’s opener.

But Southampton produced an extraordinary comeback, with James Ward-Prowse and Kamaldeen Sulemana leveling up for the host before the interval.

Sulemana scored again early in the second half after a storming run and finish and Adam Armstrong capitalised on a mistake to make it 4-2.

Liverpool, which will have to settle for Europa League football next season after finishing fifth, roused itself and scored twice in a minute, with Cody Gakpo touching in from close range and Jota slamming home his second goal of the match.

Newcastle earns point at struggling Chelsea

Anthony Gordon’s first goal for Champions League-bound Newcastle United earned the side a final Premier League point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea to ensure the home side’s chaotic season ended with a whimper.

It took only nine minutes for Gordon to strike, poking home a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin with the Chelsea defence in disarray. Chelsea, whose 12-place finish is its worst since 1994, leveled in the 27th minute when Kieran Trippier became entangled in Raheem Sterling’s awkward low shot and the ball bounced off his arm into his own net.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle finished the season in fourth place, while Chelsea says farewell to interim coach Frank Lampard, its third manager of the season, who earned only one win in his 11 games in charge.