Rodri named UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament

Published : Jun 19, 2023 10:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Spain’s Rodri, centre, receives the Player of the Tournament trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, right. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the UEFA Nations League’s Player of the Tournament after his side edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout at the Feyenoord Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season just over a week ago when he helped treble-winners Manchester City win the elite club competition for the first time by scoring in the final.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon denied Lovro Mayer and Bruno Petkovic from the spot, before Carvajal cheekily chipped home to earn La Roja their first trophy since Euro 2012 and break Croatian hearts.

Zlatko Dalic’s side, runner-up at the World Cup in 2018 and third in 2022, has never won a major trophy and was hoping Nations League success would cap a glittering international career for captain Luka Modric.

The victory is a confidence boost for new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente after heavy criticism in March after a defeat by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying. It also avenged their 2021 final defeat by France.

On the pitch Spain made the early running, with Gavi drilling narrowly wide after pressing furiously to win the ball back.

Just when the game started to fall into a slight lull, under the pink haze of smoke from Croatian flares, Spain were nearly caught out by Josip Juranovic’s long ball over the top for Andrej Kramaric.

The striker ran through on Unai Simon’s goal but just as he pulled the trigger, Aymeric Laporte made a superb lunging block.

Croatia had the momentum and Ivan Perisic twice tested Simon with headers, which the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper fielded well.

Despite 14 goals in the three preceeding games, the first half finished goalless, just as in the prior two Nations League finals, won by Portugal and France in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

(With inputs from AFP)