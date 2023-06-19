Magazine

Nations League final: Croatia can be proud despite defeat, says Dalic

The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who was cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw in Rotterdam.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 07:52 IST , ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic addressing the media at a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on December 12, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic addressing the media at a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic addressing the media at a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Croatia can be proud of winning another medal, coach Zlatko Dalic said, after it suffered more heartbreak in a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who was cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw in Rotterdam, as it passed up another chance to clinch a first international trophy, after taking silver and bronze at the last two World Cups.

Spain’s coach confident more to come after Nations League crown

“We have won medals, one after the other, which is a really great thing,” Dalic told reporters.

“Three medals for Croatia is great to have achieved, it shows that Croatia has lots of potential. We are disappointed with the loss, but we should be proud of what we did.”

Dalic said the future of his captain Luka Modric remained unclear after the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder put in another impressive showing.

“Luka said he would take his own decision after the tournament, that is fair,” Dalic said.

“He played great, we would love Luka to stay, he is a great player and I hope he will stay with us for a long time.”

Related Topics

Zlatko Dalic /

UEFA Nations League /

Croatia /

Spain

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
