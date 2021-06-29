ISL: Bengaluru FC signs Indian midfielder Rohit Kumar

Bengaluru FC has announced the signing of midfielder Rohit Kumar on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old becomes the Blues’ first acquisition of the summer, and will join the squad ahead of their upcoming AFC Cup Playoff clash against Eagles FC. Delhi-born Kumar joined the DSK Shivajians academy in 2016, and earned promotion to the club’s first team in 2016 for the Durand Cup.

Rohit scored his first goal just nine minutes into his senior career, and went on to score three more in the next two matches. Having made his I-League debut the same year, the midfielder moved to Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Pune City at the end of the season.

“I am very excited about signing with Bengaluru FC and about the challenges that lie ahead. I’m looking forward to experiencing all the good things I’ve heard about BFC, and I’m eager to play my part in achieving success with this team and for the fans,” said Kumar after completing the formalities.

After two years with Pune City and a season with Hyderabad FC, making 30 appearances in the league during that period, Kumar’s most recent campaign came with Kerala Blasters.

“I would like to welcome Rohit to Bengaluru. He is a young and hardworking footballer who I believe will play his part in our season that begins shortly. I wish him all the success,” said head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Rohit has experience at international level, having represented the India U-19 team at the 2015 U-19 SAFF Championship in Nepal.