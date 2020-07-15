Sassuolo vs Juventus Predicted XI: Serie A LIVE!

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2019/20 match between Sassuolo and Juventus. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at Mapei stadium.

The match is scheduled to start on Thursday, 1:15 a.m. IST.



MATCH PREVIEW



Ahead of the Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged the threat the opponent can pose stating it is "dangerous" and "in excellent form".

"Sassuolo is a team that is on the same path as Atalanta. They are giving continuity to a project, they are organised and with a smart coach. They are in excellent form and are a dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Sarri also praised Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi terming him the "most interesting" young coach.

"De Zerbi always manages to make an impression on his teams. He is the most interesting of the young coaches. We will be at least equal on the level of enthusiasm and determination, because we are in a moment where we are playing for the Scudetto," he said.

Juventus holds the top spot on the Serie A table with 76 points while Sassuolo is placed on the eighth position with 46 points. Both the teams will take on each other on July 16.

PREDICTED XI Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Müldür, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiricheș, Rogério; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo Juventus (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi

LOOKING BACK: SERIE A'S HATTRICK HEROES Paulo Dybala scored a stunning hat-trick in Juventus’ 3-1 win at Sassuolo in September 2017. Dybala opened his account by sweeping home from the edge of the area. His second came when he showed quick feet to fire into the bottom corner, before completing his treble with a free-kick from 20 yards out.

HEAD-TO-HEAD



Sassuolo has met Juventus on 13 occasions but has won only once against the Italian giant. Only two matches have ended in a stalemate.



Sassuolo form guide: D-D-W-W-W-W

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-L-D

