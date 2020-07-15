Football Sassuolo vs Juventus Predicted XI: Serie A LIVE! Catch the live commentary, stats, goal updates, and highlights from the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus at Mapei stadium. Team Sportstar Reggio Emilia Last Updated: 15 July, 2020 20:44 IST Juventus holds the top spot on the Serie A table with 76 points. - FILE PHOTO / AP Team Sportstar Reggio Emilia Last Updated: 15 July, 2020 20:44 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2019/20 match between Sassuolo and Juventus. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at Mapei stadium. The match is scheduled to start on Thursday, 1:15 a.m. IST.MATCH PREVIEWAhead of the Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged the threat the opponent can pose stating it is "dangerous" and "in excellent form"."Sassuolo is a team that is on the same path as Atalanta. They are giving continuity to a project, they are organised and with a smart coach. They are in excellent form and are a dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.Sarri also praised Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi terming him the "most interesting" young coach.WATCH | Take a look at some of Juventus' best goals away from home at Sassuolo, featuring Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo. "De Zerbi always manages to make an impression on his teams. He is the most interesting of the young coaches. We will be at least equal on the level of enthusiasm and determination, because we are in a moment where we are playing for the Scudetto," he said.Juventus holds the top spot on the Serie A table with 76 points while Sassuolo is placed on the eighth position with 46 points. Both the teams will take on each other on July 16.Source: ANIPREDICTED XISassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Müldür, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiricheș, Rogério; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco CaputoJuventus (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Federico BernardeschiALSO WATCH | Take a look at Danilo's best moments for Juventus so far, since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2019, including his debut goal against Napoli. LOOKING BACK: SERIE A'S HATTRICK HEROESPaulo Dybala scored a stunning hat-trick in Juventus’ 3-1 win at Sassuolo in September 2017. Dybala opened his account by sweeping home from the edge of the area. His second came when he showed quick feet to fire into the bottom corner, before completing his treble with a free-kick from 20 yards out. HEAD-TO-HEADSassuolo has met Juventus on 13 occasions but has won only once against the Italian giant. Only two matches have ended in a stalemate.Sassuolo form guide: D-D-W-W-W-WJuventus form guide: W-W-W-W-L-D Where can you watch the game live in India?Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus live streaming will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.