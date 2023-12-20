MagazineBuy Print

Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has voted against switching its football federation membership to Asia from Europe, Russian news agencies reported, opting to stay in the European fold as Moscow eyes progress in relations with UEFA.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 17:45 IST , MOSCOW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative image: Russia was considering joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), RFU head Alexander Dyukov said late last year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
The Russian Football Union (RFU) has voted against switching its football federation membership to Asia from Europe, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, opting to stay in the European fold as Moscow eyes progress in relations with UEFA.

Global and European football’s governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

ALSO READ | Nottingham Forest appoints Nuno as new manager

Russia was considering joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), RFU head Alexander Dyukov said late last year.

“The question (of moving to the AFC) was discussed. We unanimously voted against as there are no guarantees from FIFA,” the RIA news agency quoted RFU committee member Mikhail Gershkovich as saying on Wednesday. “We have decided to continue contacts with UEFA, especially as there is progress.

“Let’s see how the situation develops next year.”

FIFA and UEFA has relaxed restrictions on Russian youth teams in recent months. UEFA in September said “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults”.

