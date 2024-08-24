MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Former Gunners Smith-Rowe, Iwobi score in Fulham’s win over Leicester; Southampton loses consecutive matches

Fulham deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute when Adama Traore played a superb through ball to midfielder Smith Rowe, who marked his Craven Cottage debut with a clinical left-footed shot.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 21:50 IST , United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fulham’s Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira against Leicester City.
Fulham’s Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira against Leicester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira against Leicester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a 2-1 home victory over promoted Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fulham deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute when Adama Traore played a superb through ball to midfielder Smith Rowe, who marked his Craven Cottage debut with a clinical left-footed shot.

Fulham’s lead lasted only 20 minutes before centre back Wout Faes headed home from a Facundo Buonanotte corner to level it up for Leicester.

However, Iwobi restored Fulham’s advantage in the 70th minute as he beautifully controlled a long ball from left back Antonee Robinson before finishing with a left-foot shot to secure all the three points for the host.

Southampton continues tough start with loss to Forest

Newly-promoted Southampton’s difficult start to life back in the Premier League continued when it slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Forest had by the far the best of the first half action, with Chris Wood passing up two glorious chances to break the deadlock, an early close-range header the most gilt-edged miss.

The host moved the ball better after the break but still lacked a cutting edge, with Forest finally making a chance count when Morgan Gibbs-White tucked the ball home at the second time of asking in the 70th minute.

That killer blow sucked the life out of the home side, which never really threatened an equaliser, with Forest seeing out its first win of the season in relative comfort.

Related Topics

Fulham /

Leicester City /

Southampton /

English Premier League /

Emile Smith Rowe /

Alex Iwobi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Tractor Boys
    Team Sportstar
  3. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Former Gunners Smith-Rowe, Iwobi score in Fulham’s win over Leicester; Southampton loses consecutive matches
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Former Gunners Smith-Rowe, Iwobi score in Fulham’s win over Leicester; Southampton loses consecutive matches
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham vs Everton Highlights: Son’s brace powers Spurs to thumping win against Toffees
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Brazil head coach Tite doing well after going into hospital with heart issue, club Flamengo says
    Reuters
  5. El Ghazi to donate 500,000 euros of his Mainz payout to Gaza children
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Tractor Boys
    Team Sportstar
  3. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Former Gunners Smith-Rowe, Iwobi score in Fulham’s win over Leicester; Southampton loses consecutive matches
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment