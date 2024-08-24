Goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a 2-1 home victory over promoted Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Fulham deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute when Adama Traore played a superb through ball to midfielder Smith Rowe, who marked his Craven Cottage debut with a clinical left-footed shot.
Fulham’s lead lasted only 20 minutes before centre back Wout Faes headed home from a Facundo Buonanotte corner to level it up for Leicester.
However, Iwobi restored Fulham’s advantage in the 70th minute as he beautifully controlled a long ball from left back Antonee Robinson before finishing with a left-foot shot to secure all the three points for the host.
Southampton continues tough start with loss to Forest
Newly-promoted Southampton’s difficult start to life back in the Premier League continued when it slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Forest had by the far the best of the first half action, with Chris Wood passing up two glorious chances to break the deadlock, an early close-range header the most gilt-edged miss.
The host moved the ball better after the break but still lacked a cutting edge, with Forest finally making a chance count when Morgan Gibbs-White tucked the ball home at the second time of asking in the 70th minute.
That killer blow sucked the life out of the home side, which never really threatened an equaliser, with Forest seeing out its first win of the season in relative comfort.
