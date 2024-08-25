Inter Miami will be without the services of star player and captain Lionel Messi when it hosts to FC Cincinnati for a MLS fixture on August 25 at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Previously, the Argentine World Cup winner did not travel with the squad to face Columbus Crew.

Messi, 37, has been away from the team since he suffered a high-ankle injury on July 14 playing for Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final.

Miami coach Tata Martino said he did not know when Messi would be back, but assured the Argentinian would play in at least one of the club’s nine remaining regular-season matches.

“I wouldn’t be able to give an approximate number of days that he returns to training but it is not a situation that is too far away,” Martino said, per ESPN. “There is a part of the injuries that have to do with the physical and there is a part of the injuries that has to do with the mental, so we have to overcome them both ways and I think that he is going through that process.

“He is feeling better and better. He has been working in the field for three or four days now. We cannot give time because we do not know and it would be speculating about something that may not be possible to do, but it is close.”

Injuries have forced Messi to miss four games last season also. The Ballon d’Or winner has had good returns in the league last term, scoring twelve goals and providing nine assists in twelve appearances in MLS.

Miami currently leads the Eastern standings in the MLS with 16 wins from 25 games, tallying 53 points so far, five ahead of second placed FC Cincinnati.