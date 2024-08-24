MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to its first win of the campaign.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 21:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min applauds fans after the match.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to its first win of the campaign in a game it dominated against a visiting side who has conceded seven times in two games this season and is yet to score itself.

Pickford carelessly miss-controlled a simple back pass in the first half, allowing Son to snatch the ball from him and score Tottenham’s second goal into an empty, as the home side produced an accomplished display.

Everton, without several first-choice defenders due to injury, were unable to put pressure on host and manager Sean Dyche will be seeking a quick improvement when it hosts Bournemouth next week in what is already looking like an important game for his struggling side.

Also read | Brighton vs Man United: Ten Hag rues conceding yet another late goal

West Ham punishes Palace

A pair of second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham United its first Premier League win of the season as it cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After a first half that was short on goal-scoring chances, Soucek broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when he made a trademark late run into the box and punished Palace’s poor efforts to clear the ball by slotting it home.

Hammers captain Bowen added a second goal five minutes later, latching on to a brilliant cross-field pass by Max Kilman before cutting on to his favoured left foot and lashing his shot into the net.

Jolted into life by that goal, Palace created a number of chances in quick succession but despite Ismail Sarr hitting the woodwork, the visitor’s defence held firm as it secured the win.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

West Ham United /

Crystal Palace /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Everton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
  2. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  3. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Ipswich
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals in talks with Yuvraj Singh for coaching role
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Tottenham vs Everton Highlights: Son’s brace powers Spurs to thumping win against Toffees
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs Everton Highlights: Son’s brace powers Spurs to thumping win against Toffees
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Brazil head coach Tite doing well after going into hospital with heart issue, club Flamengo says
    Reuters
  4. El Ghazi to donate 500,000 euros of his Mainz payout to Gaza children
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus extends Weston McKennie contract till 2026
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
  2. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  3. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Ipswich
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals in talks with Yuvraj Singh for coaching role
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Tottenham vs Everton Highlights: Son’s brace powers Spurs to thumping win against Toffees
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment