Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to its first win of the campaign in a game it dominated against a visiting side who has conceded seven times in two games this season and is yet to score itself.

Pickford carelessly miss-controlled a simple back pass in the first half, allowing Son to snatch the ball from him and score Tottenham’s second goal into an empty, as the home side produced an accomplished display.

Everton, without several first-choice defenders due to injury, were unable to put pressure on host and manager Sean Dyche will be seeking a quick improvement when it hosts Bournemouth next week in what is already looking like an important game for his struggling side.

West Ham punishes Palace

A pair of second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham United its first Premier League win of the season as it cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After a first half that was short on goal-scoring chances, Soucek broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when he made a trademark late run into the box and punished Palace’s poor efforts to clear the ball by slotting it home.

Hammers captain Bowen added a second goal five minutes later, latching on to a brilliant cross-field pass by Max Kilman before cutting on to his favoured left foot and lashing his shot into the net.

Jolted into life by that goal, Palace created a number of chances in quick succession but despite Ismail Sarr hitting the woodwork, the visitor’s defence held firm as it secured the win.