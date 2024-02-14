Russia is going to host Paraguay for a football friendly next month in what would be its first men’s national team game against a South American team since the invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Football Union said Wednesday the game will take place at Dynamo Moscow’s stadium on March 25, four days after Russia plays Serbia in another friendly at the same venue.
ALSO READ: Dutch football star Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison due to his complicity in cocaine smuggling
Since the invasion of Ukraine saw Russia removed from international football competitions, the Russian national team has mostly organized friendlies against teams from Asia and Africa, as well as one game against Cuba in November.
The Russian women’s national team played Paraguay in two away friendlies last year. Russia won one game 3-0, and the other was a 1-1 draw.
Latest on Sportstar
- FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, FCG 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Goa looks to stay unbeaten in the league
- Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates
- Russia to host Paraguay in Moscow on March 25 for men’s football friendly
- Indian sports news wrap, February 14
- Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE