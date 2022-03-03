Football Football Russia says it will appeal FIFA and UEFA suspensions at CAS The Russian Football Union said it would file one lawsuit demanding that Russian men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete, including in qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Reuters 03 March, 2022 22:07 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Russian Football Union said on Thursday it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian national teams from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 03 March, 2022 22:07 IST The Russian Football Union said on Thursday it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian national teams from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.The union said in a statement it would file one lawsuit against the two governing bodies to demand that Russian men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete, including in qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :