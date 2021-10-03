Indian men's football team's SAFF Championship campaign to be shown on Eurosport

The Indian men's football team's SAFF Championships campaign, which begins on October 4, will be telecast on Eurosport network, says All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das.

The Blue Tigers, who have won the tournament seven times in its 12 editions, will take on Bangladesh on Monday. The five-nation tournament also features Sri Lanka, Nepal and host nation Maldives.

"The Indian team's SAFF Championship matches will be shown on Eurosport," Das told Sportstar. The matches also feature on Eurosport's listings for the week.

This will be the last opportunity for the Indian camp to play international matches as the players will join their clubs before the start of the third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in February next year. The Indian team comes into the SAFF Championship on the back of two friendlies against Nepal, where the side drew one game and won the other.

India's SAFF Championship 2021 schedule October 4 - India vs Bangladesh

October 7 - India vs Sri Lanka

October 10 - India vs Nepal

October 13 - India vs Maldives



"All the matches will be tough. Despite a little bit of superiority, we may have, every game will be like a war to fight. We have to fight to the last minute. We cannot play 90 per cent," skipper Sunil Chhetri said during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

"If we are talking about the two matches against Nepal, we have areas to improve and the head coach has conveyed that to us about that. We could have done better.

"Bangladesh has changed their coach (after World Cup qualifiers) but they are a very difficult side. In the two matches we played against Bangladesh in the last three-four months, it has been very tough. All the teams in the region have improved.

"So, we want to take it one game at a time. We are at the moment thinking about the Bangladesh match only, we are not thinking about the final," he added.

Coach Igor Stimac is also hopeful of a better show from his boys. “I just hope that it just doesn’t happen like in the recent games where we had to change three or four players after the first 45 minutes when we were not happy with their performance. We need to understand that from the very first second we need to start in a disciplined and organised manner. We have to show maximum aggressiveness both with the ball and after losing the ball,” Stimac said.