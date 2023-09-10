MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

SAFF U-16 Championships: India beats Bangladesh in final

Bharat Lairenjam found the net in the first half, while Levis Zangminlun sealed the victory with a second-half goal, ensuring a comfortable win for India.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 20:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players celebrate scoring in the final.
Indian players celebrate scoring in the final. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate scoring in the final. | Photo Credit: AIFF

India’s U-16 team secured its status as champion of the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023, defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in a high-octane final.

Bharat Lairenjam found the net in the first half, while Levis Zangminlun sealed the victory with a second-half goal, ensuring a comfortable win for India.

READ MORE | India loses 0-1 to Lebanon in King’s Cup third-place game

Guided by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, the Blue Colts had a sparkling run throughout the championship not conceding a single goal throughout the tournament.

In the final match against Bangladesh, India displayed tactical prowess and control to secure the win.

India’s initial breakthrough came early, just eight minutes into the match. Levis Zangminlun provided an incisive through ball to forward Bharat Lairenjam, who slotted the ball between the legs of Bangladesh goalkeeper Mohammad Nahidul Islam to score.

India kept the pressure on in the first half, but failed to score, mostly due to some smart work by Islam.

India started the second half with the same intensity. Its relentless search for another goal bore fruit in the 74th minute with a sublime strike.

Samson Ahongshangbam initiated a promising move down the left wing before expertly switching play to send the ball to Levis Zangminlun on the opposite flank. Engaging in a swift one-two pass with Vishal Yadav, Zangminlun outmanoeuvred his defender to find himself in open space. Taking a moment to set himself, he then unleashed a devastating left-footed strike that sailed into the back of the net, doubling India’s advantage and sealing the win.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

