SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India announces 23-member squad

India head coach Shukla Dutta on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship, beginning in Dhaka on Friday.

The Young Tigresses will leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday before playing their opening fixture against Bhutan on February 2, followed by matches against Bangladesh (February 4) and Nepal (February 6).

The final will take place on February 8, with all the matches happening at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

It will be India’s fifth appearance in the competition and the second in the U-19 version. The last U-19 edition in 2021 saw the Indians finishing runners-up to hosts Bangladesh.

India’s only success in the event came in 2022 in the U-18 version when it beat Bangladesh as host.