SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India announces 23-member squad

India will leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday before playing their opening fixture against Bhutan on February 2, followed by matches against Bangladesh (February 4) and Nepal (February 6).

Published : Jan 29, 2024 14:40 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
It will be India’s fifth appearance in the competition and the second in the U-19 version. 
It will be India's fifth appearance in the competition and the second in the U-19 version.  | Photo Credit: AIFF
It will be India's fifth appearance in the competition and the second in the U-19 version.  | Photo Credit: AIFF

India head coach Shukla Dutta on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship, beginning in Dhaka on Friday.

The Young Tigresses will leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday before playing their opening fixture against Bhutan on February 2, followed by matches against Bangladesh (February 4) and Nepal (February 6).

The final will take place on February 8, with all the matches happening at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

It will be India’s fifth appearance in the competition and the second in the U-19 version. The last U-19 edition in 2021 saw the Indians finishing runners-up to hosts Bangladesh.

India’s only success in the event came in 2022 in the U-18 version when it beat Bangladesh as host.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Khushi Kumari, Anika Devi Sharubam and Hempriya Seram.
Defenders: Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Sonibia Devi Irom, Juhi Singh and Nishima Kumari.
Midfielders: Shivani Toppo, Lalita Boypai, Akhila Rajan, Rivka Ramji, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam and Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.
Forwards: Babita Kumari, Nitu Linda, Sulanjana Raul, Neha and Pooja, Sahena TH.

