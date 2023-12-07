MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen

For the women’s award, record five-time winner Asisat Oshoala is competing with Thembi Kgatlana and Barbra Banda.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 19:27 IST , CAIRO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah walks off after being substituted during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and LASK, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah walks off after being substituted during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and LASK, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah walks off after being substituted during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and LASK, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohamed Salah will aim for a hat trick of African Player of the Year awards after being named on a three-man candidate list for the 2023 prize with Achraf Hakimi and Victor Osimhen on Thursday.

There was no space for two past award winners, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez, who moved this year to play for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

For the women’s award, record five-time winner Asisat Oshoala is competing with Thembi Kgatlana and Barbra Banda.

Asisat Oshoala of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Johan Cruyff on November 14, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Asisat Oshoala of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Johan Cruyff on November 14, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Asisat Oshoala of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Johan Cruyff on November 14, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Confederation of African Football announced the candidates ahead of its annual award ceremony to be held on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco.

Voting is by the African football body’s technical committee, media, captains and coaches of national teams, plus clubs who took part in continental competitions, CAF said.

Egypt star Salah won back-to-back African honours for 2017 and ’18 before his then-Liverpool teammate Mane won the next two editions awarded for 2019 and 2022. Salah was runner-up last year.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Hakimi was a standout in the Morocco team that reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals.

Nigerian forward Osimhen’s league-leading 26 goals for Napoli last season lifted the club to its first Serie A title in 33 years.

ALSO READ: Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations

While Mane had a difficult first season at Bayern Munich and missed the World Cup with Senegal because of injury, Mahrez was in a Manchester City squad that won a treble of Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Mahrez was the African player of the Year in 2016 when he helped Leicester win a stunning English league title.

Oshoalawon her fifth African Women’s player of the Year award in 2022 and then helped her club Barcelona, win the Women’s Champions League before going to the Women’s World Cup with Nigeria.

Kgatlana, who plays for Racing Louisville in the United States, was a South Africa standout at the World Cup and Banda captained Zambia at the tournament played in Australia and New Zealand.

Related Topics

Mohamed Salah /

Sadio Mane /

Achraf Hakimi /

Victor Osimhen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen
    AP
  2. Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  5. WPL 2023: Ahead of auction, England’s Danni Wyatt sends reminder to franchises with classy knock against India
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen
    AP
  2. Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leader Leverkusen takes on an inspired Stuttgart side in a top of the table clash
    AP
  4. Manchester City must use the pain to return to winning ways, says Stones
    Reuters
  5. Pele’s Santos relegated for first time in 111 years, Palmeiras Brazil Serie A champion
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen
    AP
  2. Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  5. WPL 2023: Ahead of auction, England’s Danni Wyatt sends reminder to franchises with classy knock against India
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment