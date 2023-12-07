Italy’s sports prosecutors have requested a 4-year ban for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over doping allegations, sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media reported on Thursday.
ALSO READ | De Bruyne set for imminent Man City return after being picked in Club World Cup squad
Pogba was suspended in September after a test by Italy’s national anti-doping organisation detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance, after Juve’s 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on August 20.
His positive doping test was confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.
Latest on Sportstar
- Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia finish their season in indomitable fashion
- Prime Volleyball League 2023 auction: List of players sold
- Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations
- I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan drops points to fall further behind leader Mohammedan Sporting
- BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain washes out second day in Mirpur
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE