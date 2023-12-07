MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations

Pogba was suspended in September after a test by Italy’s national anti-doping organisation detected testosterone, after Juventus’ 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on August 20.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 18:06 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Juventus’ Paul Pogba during an Italian Cup match between Inter and Juventus in August
FILE PHOTO - Juventus’ Paul Pogba during an Italian Cup match between Inter and Juventus in August | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Juventus’ Paul Pogba during an Italian Cup match between Inter and Juventus in August | Photo Credit: AP

Italy’s sports prosecutors have requested a 4-year ban for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over doping allegations, sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media reported on Thursday.

ALSO READ | De Bruyne set for imminent Man City return after being picked in Club World Cup squad

Pogba was suspended in September after a test by Italy’s national anti-doping organisation detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance, after Juve’s 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on August 20.

His positive doping test was confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A /

Paul Pogba /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia finish their season in indomitable fashion
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Prime Volleyball League 2023 auction: List of players sold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations
    Reuters
  4. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan drops points to fall further behind leader Mohammedan Sporting
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain washes out second day in Mirpur
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leader Leverkusen takes on an inspired Stuttgart side in a top of the table clash
    AP
  3. Manchester City must use the pain to return to winning ways, says Stones
    Reuters
  4. Pele’s Santos relegated for first time in 111 years, Palmeiras Brazil Serie A champion
    Reuters
  5. De Bruyne set for imminent Man City return after being picked in Club World Cup squad
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia finish their season in indomitable fashion
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Prime Volleyball League 2023 auction: List of players sold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: 4-year ban requested for Paul Pogba by Italy’s sports prosecutors over doping allegations
    Reuters
  4. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan drops points to fall further behind leader Mohammedan Sporting
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain washes out second day in Mirpur
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment