MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Joel Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Liverpool’s Klopp

Klopp’s injury worries were further increased by a knock sustained by World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who had to be replaced in the second half against Sheffield United. 

Published : Dec 07, 2023 07:57 IST , SHEFFIELD - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Matip limped off in the second half of Liverpool’s thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, and the injury was diagnosed following a subsequent scan.
Matip limped off in the second half of Liverpool’s thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, and the injury was diagnosed following a subsequent scan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Matip limped off in the second half of Liverpool’s thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, and the injury was diagnosed following a subsequent scan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters following his side’s 2-0 Premier League win away to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old limped off in the second half of Liverpool’s thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, and the injury was diagnosed following a subsequent scan.

British media reported that he was likely to miss the remainder of the season.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Van Dijk volley sets up Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United

“It’s an ACL, ruptured - that’s unfortunately what I expected from the first second. It looked like that, very unfortunate, but that’s it,” Klopp told a press conference.

Klopp’s injury worries were further increased by a knock sustained by World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who had to be replaced in the second half against Sheffield United. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Joel Matip /

Alexis Mac Allister /

Liverpool /

Sheffield United /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Joel Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Liverpool’s Klopp
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Van Dijk volley sets up Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Kiwis name uncapped duo; Williamson, Southee rested
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Kyrgios, Raducanu missing from entry list; Nadal, Osaka set for return
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Joel Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Liverpool’s Klopp
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Van Dijk volley sets up Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: McTominay brace leads Manchester United to 2-1 win over Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Romero boost for Tottenham against West Ham, but reminded about discipline
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Joel Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Liverpool’s Klopp
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Van Dijk volley sets up Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Kiwis name uncapped duo; Williamson, Southee rested
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Kyrgios, Raducanu missing from entry list; Nadal, Osaka set for return
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment