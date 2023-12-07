MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s hungry and confident Villa, enjoying their best season for years, dominated the game from start to finish, leap-frogging City to third in the table.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 07:11 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Villa’s winner came in the 74th minute when the pacey Bailey took the ball just past the halfway line, ran at City’s defence and unleashed a shot that hit Ruben Dias’ foot to beat goalkeeper Ederson.
Villa’s winner came in the 74th minute when the pacey Bailey took the ball just past the halfway line, ran at City’s defence and unleashed a shot that hit Ruben Dias’ foot to beat goalkeeper Ederson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Villa’s winner came in the 74th minute when the pacey Bailey took the ball just past the halfway line, ran at City’s defence and unleashed a shot that hit Ruben Dias’ foot to beat goalkeeper Ederson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM

Aston Villa overran Manchester City with a fully-deserved 1-0 win on Wednesday thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey, leaving the reigning Premier League champion in an unfamiliar fourth position and six points off the top.

Unai Emery’s hungry and confident Villa, enjoying their best season for years, dominated the game from start to finish, leap-frogging City to third in the table.

After squandering a hatful of chances, Villa’s winner came in the 74th minute when the pacey Bailey took the ball just past the halfway line, ran at City’s defence and unleashed a shot that hit Ruben Dias’ foot to beat goalkeeper Ederson.

Minutes later, Douglas Luiz struck the post for the host, which could have won by a larger margin in a surprisingly one-sided game, to the noisy delight of the majority at Villa Park.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Romero boost for Tottenham against West Ham, but reminded about discipline

“It was a great game, great night for the fans, great night for Aston Villa,” said Bailey. “To get the win and to be the one that scored the goal is a magnificent feeling.”

The result left Pep Guardiola’s team on 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leaders Arsenal - and without a win in their last four Premier League matches.

Aston Villa moved up to third on 32 points, two behind Liverpool and four behind Arsenal, after what was its 14th consecutive home Premier League victory.

Such was the dominance that Villa’s 22 shots were the joint-most faced by a Guardiola team in 535 games managing in Europe’s big five leagues. City’s mere two shots were the fewest ever registered by a Guardiola team in those leagues.

SLOPPY CITY

With the visitor’s usually comfortable defence looking rattled and sloppy, Villa poured forward from the off, Bailey and then Pau Torres forcing Ederson into two early terrific saves.

Ollie Watkins also saw a shot tipped over, while Luiz had a goal disallowed as the ball had just gone out of play, and John McGinn missed when through on goal with only Ederson to beat.

ALSO READ
Hillsborough disaster: The UK apologizes to families of 97 Liverpool fans killed in stadium crush in 1989

City’s best moment came, inevitably, from prolific striker Erling Haaland, but Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was equal to the challenge, producing a fantastic double save to stop his shot then a header seconds after.

“Today Aston Villa played better and we struggled, especially in the first half,” acknowledged Guardiola.

“The challenge now is going to Luton and trying to win the game,” he added, referring to City’s next fixture on Sunday. “As a manager, I have to find the way to lift them again and find the way to win games. Now we’re struggling a bit.”

City were missing influential midfielders Rodri through suspension and Kevin De Bruyne with a lengthy injury, but still have a deep squad, so Villa fans can reflect on a genuine statement victory that shows their immense progress under Emery.

The manager said his team was of course happy at Villa’s brilliant season so far but would not rest on their laurels and will be immediately preparing to host league leaders Arsenal next.

“We have to be excited but we need to keep the balance. For now we have to be focused on Arsenal on Saturday. I want us to be a team with a winning mentality and be balanced,” he said.

“We are aware of where we are in the table. But behind us is Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham and it is going to be very difficult.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Pep Guardiola /

Aston Villa /

Leon Bailey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa
    Reuters
  2. Indian football this week (Nov 27-Dec 3): Super Cup clashes with AFC Asian Cup; century of goals in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Shafali’s fifty in vain as England beats India by 38 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match series
    Shayan Acharya
  4. FIFA suspends Luis Rubiales for three years, lists reasons beyond ‘Hermoso Kiss’ scandal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Balance the key for squash star Rohan as bigger challenges await
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Romero boost for Tottenham against West Ham, but reminded about discipline
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal’s slew of late winners highlights resilience and boosts belief in Premier League title bid
    AP
  4. Premier League: Not a good moment to face Manchester United, says Chelsea’s Pochettino
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Matip adds to Liverpool’s injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa
    Reuters
  2. Indian football this week (Nov 27-Dec 3): Super Cup clashes with AFC Asian Cup; century of goals in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Shafali’s fifty in vain as England beats India by 38 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match series
    Shayan Acharya
  4. FIFA suspends Luis Rubiales for three years, lists reasons beyond ‘Hermoso Kiss’ scandal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Balance the key for squash star Rohan as bigger challenges await
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment