MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada at the end of season

The German champion said Wednesday that the 22-year-old Zaragoza would sign a five-year contract running through 2029 when he joins Bayern at the end of the season.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 19:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Granada’s Spanish forward Bryan Zaragoza celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match against Barcelona.
Granada’s Spanish forward Bryan Zaragoza celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Granada’s Spanish forward Bryan Zaragoza celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich is signing Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from struggling La Liga team Granada, with the deal set to go through in July.

The German champion said Wednesday that the 22-year-old Zaragoza would sign a five-year contract running through 2029 when he joins Bayern at the end of the season.

No fee was disclosed but German magazine Kicker reported the deal involved an initial fee of 13 million euros (USD 14 million) plus possible add-on fees.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund praised Zaragoza as an “explosive, very quick and extremely nimble winger” and highlighted his potential to improve and his ability to play on either side of the field.

Zaragoza was influential in Granada being promoted last season, with goals in each of the last three games of the campaign. He leads La Liga in dribbling this season despite Zaragoza’s lowly league position of 19th and has five goals and a couple of assists in 14 games.

Zaragoza has played once for Spain after making his debut in a 2-0 win over Scotland in European Championship qualifying in October.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada at the end of season
    AP
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt rebuilt after Renuka’s double strike
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Pawan’s Titans faces Neeraj’s Pirates, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming up at 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern Munich to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada at the end of season
    AP
  2. Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin to be played on January 24 after snow chaos
    AFP
  3. ‘Happens to us a lot’: Dortmund slams VAR after Leverkusen draw
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Leverkusen’s Boniface salvages 1-1 draw against Dortmund
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leader Leverkusen out to stretch winning run against Dortmund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada at the end of season
    AP
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt rebuilt after Renuka’s double strike
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Pawan’s Titans faces Neeraj’s Pirates, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming up at 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment