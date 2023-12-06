MagazineBuy Print

FIFA suspends Luis Rubiales for three years. lists reasons beyond the Hermoso Kiss

The disciplinary committee of the International Football Federation (FIFA) has officially suspended former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales from any activity in the sport for three years.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 19:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo of former president of Spain’s soccer federation Luis Rubiales.
File photo of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo of former president of Spain’s soccer federation Luis Rubiales. | Photo Credit: AP

The disciplinary committee of the International Football Federation (FIFA) had officially suspended former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales last month, from any activity in the sport for three years.

Rubiales was charged with breaching FIFA’s disciplinary code after he kissed Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso on her lips, following their win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final, without her consent.

On Wednesday, December 6, the global football body released the official statement on Rubiales, banning him from football, in any possible capacity, for the next three years.

The sentence is signed by Jorge Iván Palacio, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, and consists of 35 pages.

In the statement, FIFA not only refers to the kiss to Hermoso, but also to several other gestures made by the then Spanish football chief during the celebrations. There are mentions of Rubiales touching his genitals in the box, of him lifting Athenea del Castillo on his shoulders by her legs and then kissing Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final.

Taking all such incidents in account, FIFA based its decision to ban Rubiales in accordance with article 13 of its disciplinary code.

“Any person who attacks the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or a group of people by using derogatory, discriminatory or humiliating words or actions (by any means) due to race, skin color, ethnic origin, national or social, gender, disability, sexual orientation, language, religion, political position, purchasing power, place of birth or for any other status or reason will be punished with a suspension lasting at least ten games or a specified period, or with any another appropriate disciplinary measure ,” the article read.

