Premier League: Van Dijk volley sets up Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Liverpool captain Van Dijk volleyed home his first goal of the season in the 37th minute as the side secured a comfortable 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 07:51 IST , SHEFFIELD - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, left, scores a goal during the English Premier League against Sheffield United.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, scores a goal during the English Premier League against Sheffield United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, left, scores a goal during the English Premier League against Sheffield United. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk scored a first-half volley to put them on course for a 2-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday, handing new Blades boss Chris Wilder a losing start on his return to the club.

The win lifts second-placed Liverpool to 34 points, two behind leader Arsenal, while Wilder faces an uphill battle after taking over Sheffield United on Tuesday as it remains rooted to the bottom of the table on five points after 15 games.

Yet despite the defeat, Wilder will be encouraged by how well his side defended in a game where Liverpool enjoyed more than 75 percent of the possession, but only created a handful of decent efforts on goal.

ALSO READ
De Bruyne set for imminent Man City return after being picked in Club World Cup squad

Liverpool captain Van Dijk volleyed home his first goal of the season in the 37th minute as the home side’s soft-centred defence left him completely unmarked from a corner to deftly side-foot the ball into the net.

Though Cameron Archer and James McAtee offered plenty of pace on the counter for the host, they lacked the quality to trouble Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher and the home side managed only one shot on target in the whole game.

Mohamed Salah forced a brilliant reflex save from Wes Foderingham with a volley from another corner early in the second half, and Jurgen Klopp was handed another headache shortly afterwards when Alexis Mac Allister was forced off after picking up a knee injury.

Substitute Darwin Nunez missed a great chance to double the lead in the 77th minute as he latched onto a superb through-ball from Alexander-Arnold, but again Foderingham came to the rescue.

The home side’s keeper looked to have kept his side in the game, but he was finally beaten again deep into second-half stoppage time as Dominik Szoboszlai was picked out on the other side of the box by Nunez, and he rifled the ball home.

