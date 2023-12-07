MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City must use the pain to return to winning ways, says Stones

Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured its first victory over City since 2013 thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey in the 74th minute.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 12:10 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s John Stones (L) and Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans vie for the ball during the English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham.
Manchester City's John Stones (L) and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans vie for the ball during the English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s John Stones (L) and Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans vie for the ball during the English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City needs to harness the pain it is feeling amid a poor run of form and use it to get its Premier League campaign back on track, defender John Stones said after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured its first victory over City since 2013 thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey in the 74th minute.

The result left Pep Guardiola’s team fourth on 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leader Arsenal - and without a win in its last four league matches.

City last went four Premier League games without a win in April 2017.

“We have to use the hurt and the pain that is within us, our stomachs, our brains, wherever it might be, as motivation and fuel to put things right. I think everyone has that desire,” Stones told City’s website.

“We’ve been in these positions in previous seasons. I don’t think we or everyone should be hyping about what is going to happen. I think we have to stay calm as a team, which we will do tomorrow once we’ve analysed it and settled down emotionally.”

City next travels to face 17th-placed Luton Town on Sunday.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
