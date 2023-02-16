Football

Salernitana sacks coach Nicola for second time in a month

Nicola’s second spell came to an end after three defeats in four league games left the team 16th and four points above the relegation zone.

Nicola was first relieved of his duties on Jan. 16, a day after Salernitana lost 8-2 at Atalanta, but club president Danilo Iervolino decided to give him “another chance” two days later.

Nicola was first relieved of his duties on Jan. 16, a day after Salernitana lost 8-2 at Atalanta, but club president Danilo Iervolino decided to give him "another chance" two days later.

Salernitana sacked head coach Davide Nicola for the second time in a month on Wednesday with the Serie A club bringing in former Portugal midfielder Paulo Sousa as his replacement.

Nicola was first relieved of his duties on Jan. 16, a day after Salernitana lost 8-2 at Atalanta, but club president Danilo Iervolino decided to give him “another chance” two days later.

Sousa, who was head coach of Poland in 2021, will begin his tenure with Salernitana on Sunday at home against Lazio.

Fellow struggler Spezia, which is 17th and two points above the drop zone, has sacked head coach Luca Gotti after the team won only one of their last seven league games.

Gotti’s last game in charge was a 2-2 draw with Empoli last weekend. Spezia are yet to name a new coach. 

